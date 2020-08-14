Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed in North Carolina

Cannon’s mother said his siblings saw the shooting.

Cannon was taken to Wilson Medical Center and died, police said.

WRAL reported Darius N. Sessoms, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond in the Wilson County jail.

Hinnant said he has lived next door to Sessoms and his parents for eight years, having him over for dinner and sitting on his porch.

“The Lord says to love our neighbor. I have plenty of food to go around. I just wanted to be nice,” Hinnant said.

No details about a possible motive for the shooting have been released.

“There wasn’t anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this,” Hinnant said.

Family and friends gathered for the boy’s funeral on Thursday. A vigil for Cannon was originally scheduled for Friday, but it has been postponed. There is no word on a new date.