French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine mandates

Trump inaugural chair on lobbying charges: I’m ‘100% innocent’

The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Monday and said he was “100% innocent” of charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 74, appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time, days after he was freed on $250 million bail following his arrest in California. His lawyer entered his plea for him.

“As you’d expect, the system is working. I think what you’ll find is that … over time, you’ll all see that I’m 100% innocent,” Barrack said as he left the courthouse.

Prosecutors say Barrack used his multi-decade friendship with Trump to influence the Republican’s policy, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

At the time, the UAE was in a tense diplomatic conflict with Qatar. Prosecutors said that, among other things, Barrack provided Emirati government officials with information about how senior U.S. officials viewed the dispute.

8 U.S. attorney picks by Biden would include several historic firsts

President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The Justice Department’s 93 U.S. attorneys, who are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their respective districts, are likely to be central to efforts to combat violent crime.

If confirmed by the Senate, the nominees would run offices in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state. Most would be historic firsts, including the first Black or female attorneys to lead their districts, the Biden administration said.

Tornado leaves path of devastation in village — but no one got hurt

Severe weather and a tornado brought destruction to the village of Armada, Michigan, on Saturday night. Members of the Macomb County community have been there rebuilding since.

The destruction was swift but disastrous, said Police Chief Michael Patrick.

“It was here and gone rather quickly, but it left devastation in its path,” Patrick said.

Patrick said no injuries were reported, which he characterized as a “miracle” given the destruction.

Large trees in yards that had outlasted some owners were on their sides. Residents reported shattered windows, crushed cars and roof damage.