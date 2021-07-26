Severe thunderstorms to erupt in Midwest

Following humidity and spotty storms from Sunday, slightly less humid air will spread from the Great Lakes to much of the Northeast on Monday. There will still be spotty storms in northern New England and along the humidity boundary from the middle Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic coast. Some storms may be locally heavy and gusty.

Farther south, there will be isolated storms from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas. Most of the storms will occur along the southern Atlantic coast, where a weak tropical system will move ashore.