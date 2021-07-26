Severe thunderstorms to erupt in Midwest

High pressure over the central Plains will cause an active storm track across the upper Midwest this week. Severe storms are expected in cities including Minneapolis and Chicago through Wednesday night as humid air moves in.
Following humidity and spotty storms from Sunday, slightly less humid air will spread from the Great Lakes to much of the Northeast on Monday. There will still be spotty storms in northern New England and along the humidity boundary from the middle Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic coast. Some storms may be locally heavy and gusty.
Farther south, there will be isolated storms from Louisiana to Florida and the Carolinas. Most of the storms will occur along the southern Atlantic coast, where a weak tropical system will move ashore.
Farther west, much of the Plains may have a dry day with sunshine as heat builds. Pop-up storms may affect parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.
In the Southwest, the effects of the North American monsoon will continue with slow-moving and drenching thunderstorms. The storms will carry the threat of flash flooding over the region’s rugged landscape. A few storms may spread across California, Oregon, northern Nevada and Idaho throughout the week.
While some of these storms may produce flash flooding, more risk will come from dry storms that produce lightning strikes. Storms of this nature may introduce more wildfires to an already-busy fire season.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.