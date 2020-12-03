Former South Carolina sheriff pleads guilty to domestic violence

A month earlier, Boone avoided prison time when he was sentenced for embezzlement and misconduct in office. But a judge held a five-year prison sentence over his head if he couldn’t complete five years of probation.

In that case, the former sheriff admitted he used $17,000 in Florence County funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items. Boone was ordered to pay back the $17,000, and if he did, his probation could have been shortened to 18 months.

Before he was sentenced, Boone apologized for taking the money, saying politics were tough and pressure-filled and he had made some bad choices.

At a bond hearing in February on the domestic violence charge, Boone told a judge he was unemployed and that his 35 years in law enforcement should show he isn’t a threat to anyone.

Boone became the 10th South Carolina sheriff to be convicted of crimes in office in the past decade when he pleaded guilty to the misconduct charges.