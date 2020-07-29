Former Georgia deputy arrested for child sex crimes

The Georgia Bureau of investigation has arrested a retired Dooly County Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually exploiting children.
The GBI arrested Reason Frederick “Rick” Culpepper, 68, on Tuesday in Cordele, Crisp County, an area 40 minutes south of Americus, according to a GBI news release.
Culpepper faces several charges of sexual exploitation of children. The investigation into the former sheriff’s deputy began July 9, when GBI agents received allegations about children being exploited in Dooly County. The GBI Regional Office in Perry initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
On Tuesday, Culpepper traveled to Cordele from Dooly County with the intention of meeting a 13-year-old for sex, investigators said Tuesday. After observing the incident, GBI administered charges to Culpepper, including three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention act, one count of child molestation, one count of sexual exploitation of children, one count of electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, and one count of trafficking a person for labor or sexual servitude.
Culpepper is being held at the Crisp County Jail. Agents are still investigating and have executed a search warrant for the 68-year-old’s vehicle.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the GBI at 478-987-4545.