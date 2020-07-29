Former Georgia deputy arrested for child sex crimes

The GBI arrested Reason Frederick “Rick” Culpepper, 68, on Tuesday in Cordele, Crisp County, an area 40 minutes south of Americus, according to a GBI news release.

Culpepper faces several charges of sexual exploitation of children. The investigation into the former sheriff’s deputy began July 9, when GBI agents received allegations about children being exploited in Dooly County. The GBI Regional Office in Perry initiated an investigation with the assistance of an undercover agent in the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.