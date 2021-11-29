ajc logo
Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout

U.S. athlete Carl Lewis raises his arms in victory as he wins the 100-meter final ahead of third-place Emmit King, left, at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in 1984. King, a former University of Alabama track star and Olympian, was killed Sunday in a shootout with another man, authorities say. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
U.S. athlete Carl Lewis raises his arms in victory as he wins the 100-meter final ahead of third-place Emmit King, left, at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in 1984. King, a former University of Alabama track star and Olympian, was killed Sunday in a shootout with another man, authorities say. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Other man died at scene of shooting in Bessemer, Alabama

BESSEMER, Ala. — A former University of Alabama track star and Olympian was killed in a shootout with another man, authorities say.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Emmit King and Willie Albert Wells as the two men who died after exchanging gunfire in Bessemer on Sunday, AL.com reported.

King, 62, was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he didn’t compete.

He ran for Jefferson State Community College and for the University of Alabama, where he became the 1983 NCAA champion in the 100 meters. That same year, he won the bronze in the 100 meters at the first World Championships.

ExploreBodies found in Ga. pond miles from where body discovered after building fire

Authorities said King and Wells, 60, knew each other and were arguing outside a house Sunday afternoon when they both pulled out guns and fired. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene, and King died later at a hospital.

