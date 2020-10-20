Florida officer could be suspended for wearing Trump mask in uniform

Suarez said officers are allowed to vote while in uniform.

“Had he not been voting it would have been a much more serious situation,” the mayor added.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina issued a statement Tuesday calling the behavior “unacceptable” and a violation of departmental policy. He said the action was being “addressed immediately.”

It was unknown whether the officer was on duty at the time, Suarez said.

The Miami police union did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.