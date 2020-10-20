Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 9 points in latest NYT poll

Explore How to watch the last debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

“The best thing for voter registration is enthusiasm for a candidate and the infrastructure,” said Nick Trainer, director of battleground strategy for Trump’s reelection campaign. “The lack of enthusiasm for Biden coupled with the lack of structure is the reason they’re not doing what they did in the past.”

In Florida, Republicans netted 146,644 voters over Democrats since the pandemic hit in March, leaving Democrats with their smallest overall lead in party registrations since the state began tracking them in 1972. In Pennsylvania, which Trump won with 44,000 votes in 2016, the GOP added 103,171 more voters since November than Democrats.

Even in Arizona, where Democrats have steadily been chipping away at the GOP’s advantage among registered voters due to a growing number of young Latino voters, Republicans added 30,000 more voters than Democrats since mid-August.

Democrats argue that Republican gains are partly illusory: Some of the GOP registrants are former Democratic voters who have been voting for Republicans but have not updated their registration until now. They also note young voters, who lean heavily Democratic, increasingly register as unaffiliated with either party, which helps pad the GOP’s advantage on paper but it might not help on Election Day,

David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, said Republicans were “cherry picking” voter registration statistics. Still, he noted: “Democrats are taking nothing for granted and pulling out all the stops to reach every voter we need.”

The Republican National Committee, according to Fox News, is spending $25 million on TV ads in battleground states ahead of Nov. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.