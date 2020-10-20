Rapper 50 Cent says he’s voting for Donald Trump

Many of the media mogul’s 26 million followers supported his decision, while others insisted the figures only applied to “rich people,” Fox News reported.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, later posted a photo of himself smiling, where underneath he wrote: “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

From there, the star signed off with two hashtags touting his alcohol brands: “#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Jackson, also an actor and producer, was reportedly worth at least $110 million in 2012, according to Forbes.

Other celebrities supporting the president include Kid Rock, Jon Voight, Roseanne Barr, Scott Baio and Kirstie Alley, who also voiced her support for Trump over the weekend.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” she wrote on Twitter. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason,” tweeted the actress on Saturday. “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”