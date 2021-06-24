ajc logo
Florida man who fled after fatal 2007 DUI crash arrested in Mexico

A man wanted in connection with a crash that killed a central Florida couple in 2007 was arrested in Mexico and returned to the U.S. to face charges, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Troopers filed charges against Brian Dale Andrews following the June 30, 2007, crash near Avon Park. Andrews, who was 29 at the time, was found to have a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit to drive, the agency said.

Danny and Patricia McCown died in the crash, troopers said.

Andrews fled the country to avoid prosecution, according to authorities.

But Trooper Chris Wells, and others, continued to search for Andrews. In recent weeks, Wells received a tip from someone who said that Andrews had possibly been spotted in a region southwest of Mexico City.

The highway patrol worked with the United States Marshal’s Service to arrest Andrews on Monday, according to a police statement.

He was returned to Florida on Wednesday to face felony charges that include two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving a death, and one count of DUI property damage.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Andrews has a lawyer who can speak for him.

