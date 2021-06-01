5 dead, including 3 teens, after high-speed crash in South Florida

Eight young people were riding in the Genesis, which was being driven by 18-year-old Ramiro Gomez of Deerfield Beach, according to the Post.

Gomez lost control of the car and fishtailed into the grassy median. The car then struck a concrete light pole, slid sideways over the median and rolled into the westbound lanes of Camino Real.

All six back-seat passengers were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The car went airborne and landed upside down on top of a 2014 Mercedes C250 traveling westbound on Camino Real.

The driver and passenger in the Mercedes – an unidentified 58-year-old man and 55-year-old woman, both from Boca Raton – were taken to Delray Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Gomez was killed, along with Sebastian Rivas, 13, of Boca Raton, and Brielle Snowden, 13, of Boca Raton, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five passengers, all from Boca Raton and Delray Beach and ages 12 to 14, were taken to nearby hospitals. Four sustained serious injuries; the other, a 14-year-old Delray Beach girl, was critically injured.

Aside from speed, it was unclear if any other factors played a role in the crash. Police said they do not believe that alcohol and drugs were a factor.