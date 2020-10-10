Florida man killed helping woman move car off freeway

A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man who died helping another person.
Florida Highway Patrol said Carnell Jones was one of two people struck by a vehicle while helping a woman push her disabled car off Interstate 295 in Jacksonville, Florida, First Coast News reported.
Jones and the 19-year-old woman were struck around 2 a.m. Sunday morning
Troopers said the two died at the scene.
Jones' parents say he died doing what was typical of their son -- helping others.
“That was Carnell," Michelle Denson, Jones' mother, told News4Jax out of Jacksonville, Florida. “Help anyone and do anything for anyone.”
“That’s him all day. That’s the one thing that comforts me, I know in any situation he would do the same thing," Keynard Cummings, Jones' oldest brother, told First Coast News. “He can’t just stop, he can’t let nobody struggle, if he sees a young lady pushing a car he’s going to stop, he’s going to help.”
On Wednesday, family and friends gathered at the interstate to remember Jones. A balloon release was held days later, First Coast News reported.
A funeral is planned for Saturday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. It has surpassed its $5,000 goal.