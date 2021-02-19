Florida man charged with plotting attack on Trump supporters

A federal grand jury in Tallahassee formally charged Daniel Baker on Thursday with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure, according to court records. The FBI arrested Baker on Jan. 15 at his Tallahassee home.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said in a statement.