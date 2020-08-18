WATCH LIVE: DNC 2020’s first night

Introduction Eva Longoria, actress

“We the People” Gavel In. US Rep. Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the convention.

Pledge of Allegiance/National Anthem

Invocation Reverend Gabriel Salguero

US Rep. Gwen Moore

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser

Performance Leon Bridges American singer

“The Path Forward”:— Conversations with Biden on racial justice, including social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner.

US Rep. James Clyburn

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Kristin Urquiza, a woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19

A conversation with healthcare workers on the front lines

US Rep. Sara Gideon

Performance by Maggie Rogers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Christine Whitman, former governor of New Jersey

Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett Packard

Susan Molinari, former congresswoman

John Kasich, former Ohio governor

US Sen. Doug Jones

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar

“United We Stand” — Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president will speak for Biden.

US Rep. Cedric Richmond

US Sen. Bernie Sanders

Keynote from former First Lady Michelle Obama

Performance Billy Porter and Steven Stills

Benediction Rev. Dr. Jerry Young

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is in Milwaukee, which he’d chosen as the 2020 convention host city. But presumptive nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, won’t be. Nor will the 57 state and territorial delegations, party activists and media hordes that would have filled a downtown arena to see Biden and Harris nominated to take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.

Instead, Democrats are putting on an all-virtual convention, broadcasting two hours of prime-time programming starting at 9 p.m. EST, much of it pre-taped, Monday through Thursday.

The theme of this year’s convention is deliberately vague, “We the People,” and the lineup doesn’t fit neatly into any box. Viewers will hear from Sanders, who finished second to Biden in the nominating contest, and Kasich, the former Ohio governor and 2016 primary rival to Trump. That’s a self-identified democratic socialist who wants a “political revolution” and a conservative Republican who was once a budget hawk in Congress and fought labor unions in the Ohio statehouse.

It's Trump vs. Biden this November

Sanders is a two-time runner-up for the nomination but by Biden’s own admission has done as much as any losing presidential candidate to shape a major political party. Four years ago, Sanders was at the microphone to nominate Hillary Clinton on the floor in Philadelphia, but the bitterness between their camps was apparent, and it wounded her against Trump. But Sanders and Biden are more friendly to each other than Clinton and Sanders.

Michelle Obama, who two weeks ago announced she is suffering from a low-grade depression, is Monday’s headliner. She knows Biden and his wife, Jill, as genuine friends from Biden’s eight years as vice president. The Obamas also know Harris well, and almost certainly will speak in personal terms about what it means to see a woman of color nominated for national office.

Perez has promised an “inspiring” convention. But people must watch to be inspired, and no one knows what kind of audience will tune in. The pandemic has given Democrats a license to experiment with what amounts to a slickly produced party infomercial.

But lost are the rare big, even viral moments when a nominee, a party luminary or an up-and-comer, perhaps even veering off the teleprompter, makes a connection with both the party faithful in the arena and the millions watching at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.