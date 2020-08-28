UFC’s Dana White KO’s social media on RNC 2020′s last night

Echoing the theme of much of the convention this week, White spoke up for the need to support the nation’s first responders.

“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White said. “Come on, America! Defunding these vital positions is not the answer.”

Dana White just KO'd the Democrats at the #RNC2020 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 28, 2020

White highlighted Trump’s support of restarting the nation’s entertainment options during the pandemic, saying that other sports leagues are following the UFC’s model of resuming events.

“This pandemic has also taught us to be very, very careful who you select as your next governor, senator, congressperson and mayor,” White said. “It is so important to vote and don’t think that your vote doesn’t matter.”

fun watching @danawhite summarizing the world in mere minutes. it works. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) August 28, 2020

White said Trump can revamp the economy that has struggled to get back on track during the nation’s response.

First time I’ve ever heard @danawhite.



Man I’m impressed. pic.twitter.com/gon5yCeYbN — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 28, 2020

White has served on a business leaders task force helping advise Trump on revamping the economy amid the pandemic. Earlier this year, he was among the sports leaders on a call earlier this year discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

My main man @danawhite does not disappoint... he takes a stand for police and first responders while they are under attack by leftist radicals across the country.



"The first responders have always taken care of us. And now, more than ever, we need to take care of them."



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9pd4czMXvM — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 28, 2020

On the call, Trump said he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”