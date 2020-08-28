UFC’s Dana White KO’s social media on RNC 2020′s last night

UFC President Dana White brought his unmistakeable energy and enthusiasm to the Republican National Convention’s final night Thursday, and blew up social media in the process.
“Irrespective of your gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, what unites us as a nation is freedom, equality, and opportunity,” White said. “That is what it means to be an American.”
White is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, and went forcibly to the mat to make the case for Trump’s reelection.
Echoing the theme of much of the convention this week, White spoke up for the need to support the nation’s first responders.
“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in this country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White said. “Come on, America! Defunding these vital positions is not the answer.”
White highlighted Trump’s support of restarting the nation’s entertainment options during the pandemic, saying that other sports leagues are following the UFC’s model of resuming events.
“This pandemic has also taught us to be very, very careful who you select as your next governor, senator, congressperson and mayor,” White said. “It is so important to vote and don’t think that your vote doesn’t matter.”
Dana White's full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/0nSNFkJNz7— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020
White said Trump can revamp the economy that has struggled to get back on track during the nation’s response.
White has served on a business leaders task force helping advise Trump on revamping the economy amid the pandemic. Earlier this year, he was among the sports leaders on a call earlier this year discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The first responders have always taken care of us. And now, more than ever, we need to take care of them."
On the call, Trump said he was looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”