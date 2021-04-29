Feds to indict Chauvin, 3 ex-officers on civil rights charges

The charges would run in addition to the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Minneapolis police engage in a pattern and practice of unlawful behavior. Justice officials announced this investigation the day after Chauvin’s guilty verdict, another calculated move designed to avoid interfering with the state’s trial.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 ½ minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin’s sentencing has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records. Under Minnesota statutes, Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious one: second-degree murder.

While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

The convictions came after a jury deliberated for parts of two days following three weeks of testimony from bystanders, medical experts and police use-of-force trainers.