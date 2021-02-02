Dr. Anthony Fauci vows vaccine distribution will get better, fast

President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser vowed Monday night the rate of COVID vaccinations in the U.S. will quickly improve, now that the administration is rolling out a new series of steps to inoculate more Americans.
“Obviously we are aware of those problems that are existing and, as you know, President Biden has made this his really top priority to try to smooth all of that out with any number of mechanisms, be it making sure as we get vaccines in, we can get community vaccine centers, get them better allocated to the pharmacies, and even, in some respects, getting mobile units to go out into poorly accessible areas,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.
“So we’re aware that there are problems out there. But as the president has said, the issue that we’re going to do is not complain about them but try to fix them. So we admit they are there. But we will try to make them straightened out.”
Fauci’s comments came after figures from Johns Hopkins University showed January to be the coronavirus’ deadliest month in the U.S. since the pandemic began. The U.S. death toll has climbed past 443,000, with more than 95,000 lives lost in January. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly by about 200 from their peak in mid-January.
After a slow start, the vaccination drive that began in mid-December is picking up the pace. More than 32.2 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is up from 16.5 million on the day Biden took office, Jan. 20.
The number of shots dispensed since Biden’s inauguration has been running at about 1.3 million per day on average, well over the president’s oft-stated goal of 1 million per day. More than 5.9 million Americans have received the required two doses, the CDC said.
However, the CDC reported Monday that many nursing home workers are not getting their shots when doses are first offered.
Researchers looked at more than 11,000 nursing homes and other such facilities that had at least one vaccination clinic between mid-December and mid-January. While 78% of residents got at least one shot, only 37.5% of staff members did. Surveys suggest some nursing home workers are skeptical of the shots’ effectiveness and don’t think viruses spread easily from them to the people they care for.
Three mutated variants of the virus from Britain, South Africa and Brazil have been detected in the U.S. The British one spreads more easily and is believed to be deadlier, but the South Africa one is prompting even more concern because of early indications that vaccines may not be as protective against it.