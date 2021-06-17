Fauci: U.S. to spend $3.2 billion for antiviral pills for COVID-19

Dr. Fauci Admits He’s ‘Not Convinced’COVID-19 Developed Naturally.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious diseases expert inthe United States, is questioning the origin of COVID-19.During a Poynter event,“United Facts of America:A Festival of Fact-Checking,”Dr. Fauci was asked whetherhe was confident the virusdeveloped naturally. .In response, Dr. Fauci admittedthat he “wasn’t convinced.” .He instead believes that we should “continueto investigate” COVID-19’s origin.No actually. I am not convinced about that.I think we should continue to investigate whatwent on in China until we continue to find outto the best of our ability what happened, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.Dr. Fauci went on to cast doubt on the theory thatCOVID-19 started in animals, saying that “we needto find [out]” if something else happened.Certainly, the people who investigated itsay it likely was the emergence from ananimal reservoir that then infected individuals,but it could have been something else, andwe need to find that out, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.So, you know, that’s the reason why I saidI’m perfectly in favor of any investigationthat looks into the origin of the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.Dr. Fauci reiteratedhis support for a “fullinvestigation” during aMay 11 Senate hearing. .When asked if it was possible that COVID-19 arose from alab accident, Dr. Fauci said “that possibility certainly exists.”