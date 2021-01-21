Fauci lays out Biden’s support for WHO after Trump criticism

Fauci said the Biden administration “will cease the drawdown of U.S. staff seconded to the WHO” and resume “regular engagement” with WHO. “The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organization,” he added.

He referred to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, as “my dear friend.”

Other countries and the WHO chief jumped in to welcome the U.S. announcements, and pledged to work with the Biden administration.

“This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health,” Tedros said, referring to “my brother Tony” in reference to Fauci, while congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “The role of the United States, its role, global role is very, very crucial.”

The United States under Trump had been the highest-profile — and most deep-pocketed — holdout from the COVAX Facility, which has faced financial hurdles and contractual challenges with vaccine manufacturers as well as vast logistical issues. Both the European Union and China have given their support to the program.