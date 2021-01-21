X

Fauci lays out Biden’s support for WHO after Trump criticism

Dr. Fauci Urges U.S. to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on Dec. 8. . During the summit, Dr. Fauci addressed the “substantial proportion” of people who think COVID-19 is a “hoax.” . Trouble is, you go to different parts of the country, and even when the outbreak is clear and hospitals are on the verge of being overrun, there are a substantial proportion of the people who still think that this is not real, that it's fake news …, Anthony Fauci, via CNN. He called it “extraordinarily frustrating” that people aren’t adhering to COVID-19 safety measures. . Dr. Fauci went on to urge people to “overcome” their denial of COVID-19 and work “as a nation” to slow the spread. . We've got to overcome that and pull together as a nation uniformly with adhering to these public health measures … we feel strongly that we will be able to have a significant impact. , Anthony Fauci, via CNN. On Dec. 8, the United States surpassed 15 million total reported cases of COVID-19, although experts believe the number of actual COVID-19 infections is much higher. That means that roughly one in 22 Americans has tested positive for the virus. Johns Hopkins University data reports that at least 286,189 Americans have died from COVID-19.

National & World News | Updated 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

GENEVA — President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser on COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday announced renewed U.S. support for the World Health Organization after it faced blistering criticism from the Trump administration, laying out new commitments to tackle the coronavirus and other global health issues.

Fauci, speaking by videoconference from pre-dawn United States to WHO’s executive board, said the U.S. will join the U.N. health agency’s efforts to bring vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to people in need, whether in rich or poor countries. He said the U.S. will also resume full funding and staffing support for WHO.

ExploreAJC's full coronavirus coverage

Fauci’s quick commitment to WHO — whose response to the coronavirus outbreak was repeatedly berated by the Trump administration — marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic.

World Health organization walks back statement that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is ‘rare’

“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Fauci said. Just hours after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, his administration announced the U.S. will revoke a planned pullout from the WHO in July that had been announced by the Trump administration.

Fauci said the Biden administration “will cease the drawdown of U.S. staff seconded to the WHO” and resume “regular engagement” with WHO. “The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organization,” he added.

He referred to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, as “my dear friend.”

Other countries and the WHO chief jumped in to welcome the U.S. announcements, and pledged to work with the Biden administration.

“This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health,” Tedros said, referring to “my brother Tony” in reference to Fauci, while congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “The role of the United States, its role, global role is very, very crucial.”

The United States under Trump had been the highest-profile — and most deep-pocketed — holdout from the COVAX Facility, which has faced financial hurdles and contractual challenges with vaccine manufacturers as well as vast logistical issues. Both the European Union and China have given their support to the program.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.