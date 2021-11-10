Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car

Instead, Norman drove over the median of Highway 14 and onto Interstate 85, where troopers forced him into the right lane. Then he jumped from the burning vehicle, and as he ran away, a trooper saw him toss a backpack that held illegal drugs, the solicitor’s office said.

Firefighters found his daughter’s body after extinguishing the fire. Xena Norman died from burns and acute carbon monoxide poisoning, the office said.