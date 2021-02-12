Family of Black man killed by LA deputies seeks $35 million

Attorneys for Kizzee’s family questioned why he was stopped by the deputies in the first place, and said it was an example of “biking while Black” in a community of color. The deputies’ names have not been released.

“Police officers need to show a reverence for human life,” lawyer Dale Galipo said Thursday during a news conference announcing the legal claim. “The culture has to change. Officers need to change. The culture at the departments have to change.”

Kizzee’s shooting sparked peaceful protests and followed nationwide protests over police confrontations that killed or injured Black men. George Floyd was killed in May after a Minneapolis officer pressed a knee to his neck, and Jacob Blake was shot in the back and left paralyzed in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kizzee’s aunt, Fletcher Fair, said she no longer trusts law enforcement.

“I don’t even like looking at them anymore on the street,” she said.