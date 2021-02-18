‘Face diapers not required!’ sign in Florida restaurant goes viral

“So I was just trying to be proactive,” Fox said. “Everyone thinks I’m politicizing it and shaming people who want to wear a mask, but my only goal was to let people know before they came ... we don’t require it.”

In Hernando County, Florida, masks are not required though they are recommended for when social distancing measures can’t be maintained, according to the county website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also recommends masks for diners and restaurant staff.

In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing eateries to operate at 50% capacity and announced that restaurants will not have to pay fines or face closures for violating local directives including mask requirements. DeSantis never issued a statewide mask mandate, NPR reported.

Fox said they have not been required to wear masks by the county since sometime last summer.

“As far as I’m concerned, we won’t require masks ever unless it’s required by the county,” he added. Neither diners nor staff wear masks, he said.