‘Face diapers not required!’ sign in Florida restaurant goes viral

A Florida restaurant posted a special Valentine’s Day message on its Facebook page with a photo that has gone viral.
On Sunday, Beckyjack’s Food Shack in Hernando County posted a photo of its window sign, which said “FACE DIAPERS NOT REQUIRED! EVERYONE WELCOME.”
The posting has generated more than 3,000 comments and been shared hundreds of times.
In an interview with TODAY, owner Jesse Fox said they first posted the sign because they were getting a lot of people coming in who were “surprised we weren’t wearing masks.”
“So I was just trying to be proactive,” Fox said. “Everyone thinks I’m politicizing it and shaming people who want to wear a mask, but my only goal was to let people know before they came ... we don’t require it.”
In Hernando County, Florida, masks are not required though they are recommended for when social distancing measures can’t be maintained, according to the county website.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also recommends masks for diners and restaurant staff.
In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing eateries to operate at 50% capacity and announced that restaurants will not have to pay fines or face closures for violating local directives including mask requirements. DeSantis never issued a statewide mask mandate, NPR reported.
Fox said they have not been required to wear masks by the county since sometime last summer.
“As far as I’m concerned, we won’t require masks ever unless it’s required by the county,” he added. Neither diners nor staff wear masks, he said.