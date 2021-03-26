Ex-teacher guilty of mailing substance that looked like anthrax to schools

Maria Bassi Lauro, 66, of Davenport, Florida, faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to three counts of making hoaxes that appeared to involve a biological agent or toxin, according to court records.

Explore Former Georgia teacher indicted on terroristic threat charge

In August and September of 2018, the former Davenport Elementary School teacher sent threatening mailings to employees at four central Florida elementary schools, including three in Polk and Lake Counties, where she had previously worked as a teacher, prosecutors said. All four contained a suspicious powder, and three included notes indicating they were “punishment,” officials said. Tests later showed it was baking soda.