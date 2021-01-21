X

Ex-mayor collapses, dies while fighting fire in Georgia town

A former mayor of a Georgia town has died while fighting a fire that destroyed his wife’s antiques business (not pictured) in a historic building.(Mary Carol Garrity/file photo)
A former mayor of a Georgia town has died while fighting a fire that destroyed his wife’s antiques business (not pictured) in a historic building.(Mary Carol Garrity/file photo)

Georgia News | 17 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

MAXEYS — A former mayor of a Georgia town has died while fighting a fire that destroyed his wife’s business in a historic building.

Maxeys Mayor Warren Gilson told The Athens Banner-Herald that William “Bill” Winkle died Saturday.

ExploreFlorida soon requiring residency proof for COVID vaccines

He lived with his wife, Rachel Winkle, in the rear of Maxeys Country Store, said Gilson. The store sold antiques and collectibles.

When the fire started sometime after 9 a.m. Saturday, Bill Winkle tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, Gilson said. Unable to bring the fire under control, Winkle went to the Maxeys Volunteer Fire Department next to the store.

“He tried to get another fire extinguisher, and he apparently had a heart attack and passed,” Gilson said.

ExploreGeorgia man who appeared in ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff charged with murder

Firefighting volunteers arrived and attempted to revive Winkle but were unsuccessful, Gilson said.

The destruction of the business and the death of Winkle, who served as mayor from 2012 to ’16, are “a tremendous loss” to the small Oglethorpe County town, Gilson said.

The antiques store operated out of a century-old, two-story brick building. Winkle was in the process of selling the building, and a contract was already in place, the mayor said.

Gilson said firefighters from at least five fire departments responded with nine fire trucks.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.