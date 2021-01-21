Ex-mayor collapses, dies while fighting fire in Georgia town

“He tried to get another fire extinguisher, and he apparently had a heart attack and passed,” Gilson said.

Firefighting volunteers arrived and attempted to revive Winkle but were unsuccessful, Gilson said.

The destruction of the business and the death of Winkle, who served as mayor from 2012 to ’16, are “a tremendous loss” to the small Oglethorpe County town, Gilson said.

The antiques store operated out of a century-old, two-story brick building. Winkle was in the process of selling the building, and a contract was already in place, the mayor said.

Gilson said firefighters from at least five fire departments responded with nine fire trucks.