Ex-Alabama senator’s last words before COVID death: ‘We messed up’

“While we mourn Larry Dixon’s passing, we are forever grateful for his distinguished service to the medical profession and to the state,” the organization said.

Dixon was reportedly exposed to the virus at a social gathering about two weeks ago. Dixon’s widow has also tested positive. The couple’s two daughters contracted the virus earlier this year but have since recovered.

As of Monday, Alabama had almost 270,000 COVID infections and more than 3,880 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, the U.S. was approaching 15 million confirmed coronavirus cases, further solidifying its position as the world’s leader in not only cases but also virus deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine reported more than 14.9 million cases in the U.S., far more than India’s 9.7 million, the second most in the world. More than 283,000 U.S. deaths have been recorded.

On Monday, Georgia surpassed yet another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, topping 9,000 deaths in the state, as a long-predicted fall surge continued its grip on the nation. Overall, the state agency has recorded more than 448,000 cases in Georgia since the pandemic began.

Globally, there have been more than 67 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with a worldwide death toll of more than 1.5 million.