Everything you need to know today about the world in 80 seconds

“The sanctions must be lifted,” Raisi said in his inauguration speech. “We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal.” Raisi stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift U.S. sanctions and mend rifts with neighbors — a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia — but he also signaled that Iran seeks to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks the previous day from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes on its northern neighbor, the army and Lebanese officials said. A statement from the Israeli military said jets struck the launch sites from which the rockets were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel’s sovereignty.”

The overnight airstrikes in southern Lebanon were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time. Israel’s new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile cease-fire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas’ militant rulers in Gaza in May. Several incidents leading up to this week’s rocket fire from Lebanon have focused attention on Israel’s northern border. The United States swiftly condemned the attacks on Israel.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Israel’s use of its air force to target Lebanese villages “is the first of its kind since 2006 and indicated the presence of aggressive, escalatory intentions” against Lebanon. In a statement, he said Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations.

Wildfire engulfs small mountain community, leveling businesses

California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain town. The Dixie Fire tore through Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground. The 3-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties.

Murder charges filed against 2 men after spring break overdoses

Two North Carolina men accused of raping a 24-year-old tourist who overdosed during spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, now face first-degree murder charges. A grand jury in Miami-Dade County found Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both from Greensboro, North Carolina, responsible for the fentanyl-induced death in March of Christine Englehardt of Richboro, Pennsylvania. She met the men while visiting South Beach and went with them to her room at the Albion Hotel, prosecutors said.

The grand jury added a second first-degree murder charge against Taylor for supplying the same opioid to Walter Riley, 21, from Chicago. He was found unconscious on a nearby street and died March 20, two days after Englehardt was found unresponsive in her hotel room.

The three-page grand jury report accuses the pair of killing Englehardt with their “unlawful distribution of fentanyl” while committing sexual battery and burglary. The men also allegedly took Englehardt’s credit cards and made illegal purchases.

Collier’s attorney, Phil Reizenstein, said he’s “stunned” by the indictment. He said the medical examiner found Englehardt ingested so many different drugs that it was nearly impossible to pin down what caused her death.

$813 million pledged to address Indigenous disadvantage in Australia

Australia’s government pledged $813 million to address Indigenous disadvantage, including compensation to thousands of mixed-race children who were taken from their families over decades.

The $279.7 million to be used to compensate the so-called Stolen Generations by 2026 is the most expensive component of the package. Most members of the Stolen Generations had been under state government control when they were separated from their Indigenous mothers under decades of assimilation policies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the compensation was a recognition of harm caused by forced removal of children from families.