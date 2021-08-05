Mexico sues major U.S. gun manufacturers over cartel violence

Smith & Wesson, Glock and Sturm, Ruger and Co. didn’t immediately reply to written requests for comment.

Mexico has long argued that gun smuggling from the U.S. needs to be addressed alongside the fight against drug trafficking, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government has raised the question with U.S. officials.

The country said it was suing “to put an end to the massive damage” that the gun makers cause by enabling the flow of weapons across the U.S.’s southern border, saying that almost all of the firearms recovered at crime scenes in Mexico come from the north.

The defendants do business “in ways they know routinely arm the drug cartels in Mexico,” use corrupt dealers and “dangerous and illegal sales practices,” design the weapons to fire automatically and ignore recommendations to prevent such trafficking, according to the complaint.