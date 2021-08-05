ajc logo
Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

Crew members from the HMCS Shawinigan, of Canada, stand at the ready before a joint news conference with the U.S. Coast Guard, Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.
Crew members from the HMCS Shawinigan, of Canada, stand at the ready before a joint news conference with the U.S. Coast Guard, Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

National & World News
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Elsewhere: El Salvador Navy seizes boat with $34 million worth of cocaine onboard

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

A U.S. Coast Guardsman stands watch near pallets of cocaine, Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.
A U.S. Coast Guardsman stands watch near pallets of cocaine, Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion. The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

Also Thursday, the El Salvador Navy said it seized a boat carrying more than $34.2 million worth of cocaine off the Port of Acajutla. Six foreign nationals were reportedly arrested.

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

