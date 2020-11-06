Eta forecast to bring heavy rains to Fla. after taking toll in Central America

Tropical Depression Eta had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving north at 7 mph. The forecast had it strengthening to a tropical storm before nearing the Cayman Islands on Saturday and crossing Cuba on Sunday. From there, it could reach Florida or at least come close enough to assure heavy rains.

“Whatever comes out (of Central America) is going to linger awhile,” said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. “I’m not convinced we’re done with Eta.”

That’s because what’s left of Eta still has spin, which is hard to kill off, and that should help it reform, said NOAA hurricane and climate scientist Jim Kossin.

Once it reforms and heads toward Cuba, it could meander in the area for a while.

A toddler is carried over a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta. The storm might bring heavy rains to South Florida. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez) Credit: Delmer Martinez Credit: Delmer Martinez

“The winds aren’t going to be the problem. The rains are going to be the problem,” Klotzbach said.

Eta will be so big, wet and messy that it doesn’t have to make landfall in already rain-soaked South Florida to cause a mess, Klotzbach said.

“Slow-moving sprawling, ugly tropical storms can certainly pack a precipitation wallop even if it doesn’t make landfall,” Klotzbach said.