‘End of an era’: Social media reacts to Tab getting canned by Coke

Tab faded after the launch of Diet Coke in 1982.

RIP Tab. I remember when every mom had fluffy hair, bronze blusher, and a fridge full of Tab.https://t.co/pm6KCYnsGt pic.twitter.com/Dr52IU7M1t — Michelle Manafy 😷 (@michellemanafy) October 16, 2020

Many commenters on social media were unaware the brand still existed, while others shared fond memories of the beverage.

Had no idea Tab was still a thing. At least we still have Fresca. https://t.co/xGxV1gR2Ez — Joel Siegel (@joelmsiegel) October 16, 2020

This is the only thing I can think about after hearing that Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab. pic.twitter.com/N8Yegu7EQX — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) October 16, 2020

Coca-Cola, according to the article, is completing its list of other products being discontinued this year, including Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Sprite Lymonade and Coke Life.

“Give me a Tab.”



“Tab"? I can't give you a tab unless you order something!” https://t.co/uvc93BF94Q — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 16, 2020

Coca-Cola is also retiring small regional brands such as Northern Neck Ginger Ale, Delaware Punch and Mendota Springs seltzer.

2020, the most evil year in existence, has killed Tab!https://t.co/xHy9oSoaK3 — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) October 16, 2020

My grandma on my mom's side drank Tab and smoked those long, thin brown More cigarettes. She lived into her 90s. https://t.co/Xl8OoVZipA — Burl Gilyard (@mplsgilyard) October 16, 2020