‘End of an era’: Social media reacts to Tab getting canned by Coke

News that Coca-Cola is canning Tab spread rapidly over social media on Friday, after The Wall Street Journal first announced the move.
Last month, the Atlanta-based global beverage giant announced its plans to slash its 500 brands by more than half in a business response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the least shocking thing about me ever, I have about 10 cans of Tab in my apt. This is sad. End of an era. https://t.co/TbbttEn5dG— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 16, 2020
Tab was Coke’s first diet cola and was known as a pop culture icon in the 1970s and early 1980s.
I don’t think many people will miss it. Most people under 30 have probably never even seen an actual can.— Doug Banks (@eDougBanks) October 16, 2020
“Tab took off in the 1970s, becoming a pop-culture icon as a drink “for beautiful people.” Now Coca-Cola is ending the diet soda’s run.” https://t.co/gtSplKRC4U
Tab faded after the launch of Diet Coke in 1982.
RIP Tab. I remember when every mom had fluffy hair, bronze blusher, and a fridge full of Tab.https://t.co/pm6KCYnsGt pic.twitter.com/Dr52IU7M1t— Michelle Manafy 😷 (@michellemanafy) October 16, 2020
Many commenters on social media were unaware the brand still existed, while others shared fond memories of the beverage.
Had no idea Tab was still a thing. At least we still have Fresca. https://t.co/xGxV1gR2Ez— Joel Siegel (@joelmsiegel) October 16, 2020
This is the only thing I can think about after hearing that Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab. pic.twitter.com/N8Yegu7EQX— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) October 16, 2020
Coca-Cola, according to the article, is completing its list of other products being discontinued this year, including Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Sprite Lymonade and Coke Life.
“Give me a Tab.”— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 16, 2020
“Tab"? I can't give you a tab unless you order something!” https://t.co/uvc93BF94Q
Coca-Cola is also retiring small regional brands such as Northern Neck Ginger Ale, Delaware Punch and Mendota Springs seltzer.
2020, the most evil year in existence, has killed Tab!https://t.co/xHy9oSoaK3— Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) October 16, 2020
My grandma on my mom's side drank Tab and smoked those long, thin brown More cigarettes. She lived into her 90s. https://t.co/Xl8OoVZipA— Burl Gilyard (@mplsgilyard) October 16, 2020
Everyone is checking in on me about the TaB news this morning. Thanks. It’s not okay.— Ian Bogost (@ibogost) October 16, 2020