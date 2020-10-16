X

‘End of an era’: Social media reacts to Tab getting canned by Coke

The Coca-Cola Company is halting production of Tab, which was the brand's first diet cola and a pop culture icon in the 1970s and 1980s. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News that Coca-Cola is canning Tab spread rapidly over social media on Friday, after The Wall Street Journal first announced the move.

Last month, the Atlanta-based global beverage giant announced its plans to slash its 500 brands by more than half in a business response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tab was Coke’s first diet cola and was known as a pop culture icon in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Tab faded after the launch of Diet Coke in 1982.

Many commenters on social media were unaware the brand still existed, while others shared fond memories of the beverage.

Coca-Cola, according to the article, is completing its list of other products being discontinued this year, including Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Sprite Lymonade and Coke Life.

Coca-Cola is also retiring small regional brands such as Northern Neck Ginger Ale, Delaware Punch and Mendota Springs seltzer.

