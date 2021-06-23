Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium show in Atlanta

NEW YORK — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.
“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022, and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
John also announced dates in North America. He is scheduled to perform Sept. 22, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to Ticketmaster’s website.
John will kick off the North American leg on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.
In 2023, he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.