Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium show in Atlanta

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022, and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America. He is scheduled to perform Sept. 22, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to Ticketmaster’s website.