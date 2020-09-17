X

Elton John to release career-spanning collection of deep cuts, rarities and more

Elton John's massive "Jewel Box" collection will arrive Nov. 13, 2020.
Credit: Michael Ochs, Getty Images, via UMG

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
‘Elton: Jewel Box’ arrives in November

Elton John’s “Elton: Jewel Box” is already a frontrunner for collection of the year.

Arriving Nov. 13, the massive set will include 148 songs spanning 1965-2019 on numerous formats: 8-CD, 4-LP, 3-LP, 2-LP, digital download and streaming.

“Jewel Box” will delve into deep cuts, rarities and B-sides. The 8-CD version includes a hardcover book to house the discs, along with extensive liner notes and a track-by-track commentary from John on the “Deep Cuts” selections, which he personally curated.

All of the audio was mastered at Abbey Road Studios; the set is available for pre-order here.

As a precursor to the release, John has unveiled “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” available now. Written and recorded as a band demo in 1969, the song offers and early glimpse at the John/Bernie Taupin partnership (it also references two future John songs in its lyrics – “Sad Songs [Say So Much]” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”). Listen to it here.

Check out what to expect on the various formats:

On CD:

Discs 1 and 2: “Deep Cuts” curated by John, including his track-by-track commentary.

Discs 3, 4 and 5: “Rarities 1965-1971” – a collection of demos from the 1960s and early 1970s. Includes 65 songs, all of which but a few were stored in the vaults for more than 50 years. Also included are the first song ever written by John and newly-unearthed piano/vocal demos of some of John’s most acclaimed songs from his early albums. The packaging includes rare archival artwork and select original lyric sheets.

Discs 6 and 7: “B-Sides 1976-2005” – a set of 36 non-LP tracks and flipsides, of which 17 were previously only available on vinyl.

Disc 8: “And This Is Me . . .” – the final collection coincides with the updated paperback edition of John’s autobiography, “Me,” and includes songs mentioned by him in the book. “Jewel Box” closes with John’s Acadamy Award-winning duet with Taron Egerton, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

The vinyl versions:

4-LP bespoke gatefold, black vinyl: “Deep Cuts.”

3-LP gatefold, vinyl: “Rarities and B-Sides” highlights.

2-LP gatefold, black vinyl: “And This is Me…”

Tracklistings:

CD1 DEEP CUTS

1  Monkey Suit  Elton John and Leon Russell

2  Where To Now St Peter?

3  Mellow

4  The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)

5  Chameleon

6  Gone To Shiloh  Elton John and Leon Russell

7  We All Fall In Love Sometimes

8  Too Low For Zero

9  The Power with Little Richard

10  All That I’m Allowed

11  The Bridge

12  The New Fever Waltz

13  Stone’s Throw From Hurtin'

14  The North

15  Hoop Of Fire

16  Boogie Pilgrim

CD2 DEEP CUTS

1  Ticking

2  Crystal

3  All Quiet On The Western Front

4  Tell Me When The Whistle Blows

5  Freaks In Love

6  Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) Elton John and Leon Russell

7  The Emperor’s New Clothes

8  House

9  (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket

10  Understanding Women

11  Shoot Down The Moon

12  Have Mercy On The Criminal

13  Blues For Baby And Me

14  My Quicksand

15  Street Kids

CD3: RARITIES - PART ONE 1965 - 1968

1  Come Back Baby Bluesology

2  Mr. Frantic Bluesology

3  Scarecrow  Piano/Tambourine Demo

4  A Dandelion Dies In The Wind  Piano Demo

5  Velvet Fountain  Piano Demo

6  A Little Love Goes A Long Way  Piano Demo

7  If You Could See Me Now  Piano Demo

8  Mr. Lightning Strikerman  Piano Demo

9  Countryside Love Affair  Piano Demo

10  I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else  Piano Demo

11  I Get A Little Bit Lonely  Piano Demo

12  The Witch’s House  Piano Demo

13  Get Out Of This Town  Piano/Tambourine Demo

14  Year Of The Teddy Bear  Piano Demo

15  Where It’s At  Piano/Percussion Demo

16  Who’s Gonna Love You  Piano/Percussion Demo

17  Nina  Band Version

18  Angel Tree  Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

19  Here’s To The Next Time  Piano/Tambourine Demo

20  Thank You For All Your Loving  Band Version

21  Watching The Planes Go By  Band Version

22  When The First Tear Shows  Arranged Band Version

23  Tartan Coloured Lady  Arranged Band Version

CD4. RARITIES PART TWO 1968

1  Hourglass  Band Version

2  71-75 New Oxford Street  Band Demo

3  Turn To Me  Arranged Band Version

4  Reminds Me Of You  Piano Demo

5  I Can’t Go On Living Without You Arranged Band Version

6  And The Clock Goes Round  Piano Demo

7  When I Was Tealby Abbey  Piano Demo

8  I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me  Piano Demo

9  Trying To Hold On To A Love That’s Dying Piano Demo

10  Sitting Doing Nothing  Band Version

11  Regimental Sgt. Zippo  Band Version

12  Cry Willow Cry  Band Demo

13  There Is Still A Little Love  Band Demo

14  If I Asked You  Band Demo

15  Skyline Pigeon Piano Demo

16  Two Of A Kind  Arranged Band Version

17  The Girl On Angel Pavement  Arranged Band Version

18  Smokestack Children  Arranged Band Version

19  Baby I Miss You  Band Demo

20  All Across The Havens  Piano/Guitar Demo

21  Bonnie’s Gone Away  Piano/Guitar Demo

22  Just An Ordinary Man  Piano Demo

23  There’s Still Time For Me  Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

CD5: RARITIES PART THREE 1968 - 1971

1  The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca  Piano Demo

2  Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop)  Bread And Beer Band

3  Breakdown Blues  Bread And Beer Band

4  Taking The Sun From My Eyes  Arranged Band Version

5  It’s Me That You Need  Band Demo

6  Sing Me No Sad Songs  Band Demo

7  The Flowers Will Never Die  Piano Demo

8  In The Morning  Band Demo

9  Open Your Eyes To The Sun  Piano/Tambourine Demo

10  One Time, Sometime or Never  Band Demo

11  Slow Fade To Blue  Piano/Guitar Demo

12  Rolling Western Union  Piano Demo

13  My Father’s Gun  Piano Demo

14  Amoreena  Piano Demo

15  Burn Down The Mission  Piano Demo

16  Razor Face  Piano Demo

17  Madman Across The Water  Piano Demo

18  Holiday Inn  Piano Demo

19  All The Nasties  Piano Demo

CD6: B SIDES PART ONE 1976-1984

1  Snow Queen  Elton John and Kiki Dee

2  Conquer The Sun

3  Cartier

4  White Man Danger

5  Tactics

6  Steal Away Child

7  Love So Cold

8  Les Aveux  Elton John and France Gall

9  Donner Pour Donner  Elton John and France Gall

10  J’veux D’la Tendresse

11  Fools In Fashion

12  Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You

13  Tortured

14  Hey Papa Legba

15  Take Me Down To The Ocean

16  Where Have All The Good Times Gone?  Alternate Mix

17  The Retreat

18  Choc Ice Goes Mental

19  A Simple Man

CD7: B-SIDES PART TWO 1984-2005

1  Lonely Boy

2  Highlander

3  Billy And The Kids

4  Lord Of The Flies

5  Rope Around A Fool

6  Medicine Man

7  I Know Why I’m In Love

8  Big Man In A Little Suit

9  God Never Came Here

10  The North Star

11  Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc

12  So Sad The Renegade

13  A Little Peace

14  Keep It A Mystery

15  How’s Tomorrow

16  Peter’s Song

17  Things Only Get Better With Love

CD8: AND THIS IS ME . . .

1  Empty Sky

2  Lady Samantha

3  Border Song

4  My Father’s Gun

5  All The Nasties

6  I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself

7  Philadelphia Freedom

8  Song For Guy

9  Sartorial Eloquence

10  Elton’s Song

11  Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)

12  I Fall Apart

13  Amazes Me

14  The Last Song

15  American Triangle

16  (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again  Elton John and Taron Egerton

