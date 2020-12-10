Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Television personality Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
DeGeneres confirmed the news Thursday on her Twitter account.
DeGeneres is an American comedian, television host, actor, writer and producer. She starred in the sitcom “Ellen” from 1994 to 1998 and has hosted her syndicated TV talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” since 2003.
DeGeneres joins a growing list of entertainment personalities who have tested coronavirus positive, including Mel Gibson, Vanessa Williams, Madonna, Todd Chrisley, Pink, Jackson Browne, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, among others.
Earlier this year, DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime talk show after WarnerMedia executives launched an internal investigation into rampant complaints of a toxic work environment, which included allegations of racism and intimidation.
“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote in a statement in July. “For that, I am sorry,” she said.