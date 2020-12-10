Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

DeGeneres is an American comedian, television host, actor, writer and producer. She starred in the sitcom “Ellen” from 1994 to 1998 and has hosted her syndicated TV talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” since 2003.

DeGeneres joins a growing list of entertainment personalities who have tested coronavirus positive, including Mel Gibson, Vanessa Williams, Madonna, Todd Chrisley, Pink, Jackson Browne, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, among others.