Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden: 5 issues to watch in their first debate

Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday

Biden and Democrats are protesting the Republicans' push to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first, on Election Day, Nov. 3, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.

On Monday, Trump told Fox News he has a list of “probably four” finalists.

Democrats are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy, after the GOP-led Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland in 2016. Then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia, but the Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings until after the November presidential election.

The legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for the Senate to hold a confirmation vote before the election. No nominee has won confirmation that quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981.

Biden said Sunday he does not plan to release any names of potential Supreme Court picks ahead of the election.

Coronavirus response. The U.S. is closing in on 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

In March, as the coronavirus pandemic began bearing down on the nation, Trump said if the U.S. could keep the death toll between 100,000 to 200,000 people, it would indicate his administration had “done a very good job.”

After revelations in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward that Trump intentionally played down the seriousness of the virus earlier this year, Biden said, “You’ve got to level with the American people — shoot from the shoulder,” adding, “There’s not been a time they’ve not been able to step up.”

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in new Bob Woodward book

Trump has insisted he wasn’t downplaying the severity of the virus when he compared it with the seasonal flu and undercut public health officials who pushed for more stringent mitigation efforts.

Trump continues promising a coronavirus vaccine will be approved within weeks. “We will deliver a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year, and it could be very, very soon. It could be very, very soon,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told state governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.

“I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden said last week after receiving a briefing on COVID-19. Trump responded by accusing Biden of pushing “anti-vaccine theories.”

In May, the president announced “Operation Warp Speed,” a project to accelerate vaccine development and deliver 300 million doses by year’s end. The government has selected eight vaccine candidates for the program, beginning manufacturing of the shots even while they remain in clinical trials with the expectation that one or more will work.

America’s economy. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, still a historically high number of people that illustrates the broad economic damage still taking place nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.

The Labor Department said U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 from the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with 1.7 million a year ago.

First-time jobless claims fall below 1 million

The pandemic has delivered a colossal shock to the economy. Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S. They’ve topped 700,000 for 26 consecutive weeks.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, collapsed at an annual rate of 31.7% from April through June, by far the worst three months on record, as millions of jobs disappeared.

Who’s better suited for the Oval Office? Trump and his reelection campaign continue degrading Biden’s mental acuity, portraying the 77-year-old Democrat as having lost the capacity to speak or think. Recently, however, Trump has been commending Biden and told Fox News on Monday he thinks Biden is “going to do great” in their first debate.

Credit: NABJ/NAHJ Vice President Joe Biden tells the NABJ/NAHJ panel there is no need for cognitive testing to indicate his mental abilities. Credit: NABJ/NAHJ

Biden is a far more experienced debater than Trump, having run for president twice before and now, deeper than ever, in his third bid. At the same time, Trump could enter the debate vulnerable on multiple fronts. He is the first American president to run for reelection after having been impeached.

‘47 years vs. 47 months.’ “I’ve done more in 47 months than he’s done in 47 years, and that’s absolutely true,” Trump told Fox News on Monday. The president will undoubtedly continue touting his list of accomplishments in office and will cast Biden as the ultimate Washington career politician with little to show in terms of legislative accomplishments.

During the Democratic National Convention, Biden and his allies cast the candidate as calm, experienced and dignified, attempting to cast Trump as volatile, ill-tempered and corrupt.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst,” Biden declared in his acceptance speech. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness. And make no mistake, we’ll overcome this season of darkness in America.”