Earphones & ice cream: social media reacts to Biden-Trump debate

Social media has long been known to be the groundwork for conspiracy theories and far-out claims, and Tuesday night proved to be no exception, as Twitter, Facebook and other outlets were ablaze with speculation about Joe Biden’s earphones.
Hours before Biden, the Democratic White House nominee, and President Donald Trump were to take the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio, social media exploded with reports Biden was going to use earphones during the debate. Trump himself asked for an additional ground rule ahead of the debate, according to Fox News, requesting a third-party inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters.
The Biden earpiece conspiracy theory (which originated in a tweet from a single anonymous source to a NYPost reporter, and was instantly denied by the campaign) is everywhere on Facebook. Absolutely everywhere. pic.twitter.com/AIdXoy4ZIi— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 29, 2020
The story was first posted to social media before noon Tuesday.
Biden himself had a little bit of fun with all the commotion, about 90 minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage.
It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020
The lack of diversity between the two candidates also got the attention of Twitter-verse.
Tonight, for the first time since 2004, a presidential debate will feature two white men.#Debates2020— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 30, 2020
The debate offered a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.
If you prefer charts that dance and spin and catch on fire, the Google Tracker is also fun to watch, or at least check in on during the #PresidentialDebate2020 #gapol https://t.co/eAoQzFSYlx— Brian O'Shea (@bposhea) September 30, 2020
Biden stepped onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in the national surveys, closer in the battleground states — but facing questions about his turn in the spotlight.
Chris Wallace is not even attempting to moderate this debate. It's like listening to a dysfunctional couple in a counselor's office. #Debates2020— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 30, 2020
Trump, with only 35 days to change the course of the race, had hist first, face-to-face chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice election and not a referendum over his handling of the virus.
So far, this debate is a MAGA fever dream, with Trump fighting Wallace and Biden simultaneously, interrupting, taunting, baiting, talking over, not answering questions.— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 30, 2020
For the rest of us, it's an unmitigated disaster. This is horrible for America and democracy. #Debates2020
This story is being updated with the latest details.