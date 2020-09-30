Earphones & ice cream: social media reacts to Biden-Trump debate

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

The lack of diversity between the two candidates also got the attention of Twitter-verse.

Tonight, for the first time since 2004, a presidential debate will feature two white men.#Debates2020 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 30, 2020

The debate offered a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

If you prefer charts that dance and spin and catch on fire, the Google Tracker is also fun to watch, or at least check in on during the #PresidentialDebate2020 #gapol https://t.co/eAoQzFSYlx — Brian O'Shea (@bposhea) September 30, 2020

Biden stepped onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in the national surveys, closer in the battleground states — but facing questions about his turn in the spotlight.

Chris Wallace is not even attempting to moderate this debate. It's like listening to a dysfunctional couple in a counselor's office. #Debates2020 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 30, 2020

Trump, with only 35 days to change the course of the race, had hist first, face-to-face chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice election and not a referendum over his handling of the virus.

So far, this debate is a MAGA fever dream, with Trump fighting Wallace and Biden simultaneously, interrupting, taunting, baiting, talking over, not answering questions.



For the rest of us, it's an unmitigated disaster. This is horrible for America and democracy. #Debates2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 30, 2020

