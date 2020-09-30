X

Earphones & ice cream: social media reacts to Biden-Trump debate

President Donald Trump is gearing up ... to face Joe Biden in this fall's presidential election. Biden, a former vice president and senator, has been on the campaign trail speaking to voters at social distancing events. . Trump has also held many campaign events around the country ... including a recent event in Atlanta on Sept. 25. . This election season is taking place in the shadow of the coronavirus ... and its devastating economic impact on the nation

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Social media has long been known to be the groundwork for conspiracy theories and far-out claims, and Tuesday night proved to be no exception, as Twitter, Facebook and other outlets were ablaze with speculation about Joe Biden’s earphones.

Hours before Biden, the Democratic White House nominee, and President Donald Trump were to take the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio, social media exploded with reports Biden was going to use earphones during the debate. Trump himself asked for an additional ground rule ahead of the debate, according to Fox News, requesting a third-party inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters.

The story was first posted to social media before noon Tuesday.

Biden himself had a little bit of fun with all the commotion, about 90 minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage.

The lack of diversity between the two candidates also got the attention of Twitter-verse.

The debate offered a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Biden stepped onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in the national surveys, closer in the battleground states — but facing questions about his turn in the spotlight.

Trump, with only 35 days to change the course of the race, had hist first, face-to-face chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice election and not a referendum over his handling of the virus.

This story is being updated with the latest details.

