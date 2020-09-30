X

‘Will you shut up, man?’ Best lines from Trump-Biden, round 1

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP)
Credit: Olivier Douliery

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President Donald Trump and Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden met Tuesday night for the first of three scheduled debates before Nov. 3, a contest Trump said he won, hours before they took the stage.

Campaigns often have these kinds of statements pre-written and ready to send out the minute that a debate ends to raise small-dollar donations.

Biden himself jumped the gun back in November, before he debated other Democratic White House hopefuls in Atlanta.

The night began with a contentious exchange over the Supreme Court with Trump defending his nomination of a new justice barely a month before the election. Declaring that “I was not elected for three years, I’m elected for four years,” Trump insisted he had every right to select Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier this month.

Here are some of the debate’s other memorable moments:

“I’m the moderator of this debate. And I would like you to let me ask my question and then you can answer.” — Chris Wallace

