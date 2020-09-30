‘Will you shut up, man?’ Best lines from Trump-Biden, round 1

President Donald Trump and Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden met Tuesday night for the first of three scheduled debates before Nov. 3, a contest Trump said he won, hours before they took the stage.
LATEST: Trump told supporters in an official campaign email that he won the first presidential debate — hours before it even started https://t.co/WgeEuf4Rzk pic.twitter.com/gozCYkcDYU— Bloomberg (@business) September 30, 2020
Campaigns often have these kinds of statements pre-written and ready to send out the minute that a debate ends to raise small-dollar donations.
Biden himself jumped the gun back in November, before he debated other Democratic White House hopefuls in Atlanta.
"I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now," Biden says in email to supporters hours before the debate has started pic.twitter.com/QrtoWlCgZP— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 20, 2019
The night began with a contentious exchange over the Supreme Court with Trump defending his nomination of a new justice barely a month before the election. Declaring that “I was not elected for three years, I’m elected for four years,” Trump insisted he had every right to select Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier this month.
Here are some of the debate’s other memorable moments:
“How ya doin man” were the first words in this debate/any time I see an ex-boyfriend in public— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 30, 2020
“I’m the moderator of this debate. And I would like you to let me ask my question and then you can answer.” — Chris Wallace
“You graduated one of the lowest in your class, don’t use the word “smart” with me....you’ve done nothing in 47 years”— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 30, 2020
— Trump to Biden at the debates
"Will he just shush for a minute?" -- Biden— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) September 30, 2020
Has that EVER been uttered in the history of presidential debates? #Debate2020