Disney World loosens face mask policy, optional in outdoor areas

Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. They previously had been required.
Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.
