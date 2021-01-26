Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, North Carolina, by William Henry Belk in 1888. Three generations of the Belk family led the company to become the biggest family-owned department store chain in the country by 2015, when the family sold it for $3 billion.

The sale to Sycamore loaded the chain with more than $2 billion in debt when department stores were losing popularity. The department store has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as customers flocked to online shopping and avoided in-person shopping.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed. In July, Belk cut an undisclosed number of jobs, mostly at its headquarters in Charlotte. This followed the elimination of 80 corporate jobs in February.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states. Its corporate offices opened in 1988 in Charlotte and now have about 1,300 workers.