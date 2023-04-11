Democrats pick Chicago for 2024: Things to know

The Democratic National Committee has selected Chicago as the site of its 2024 convention, despite a strong bid by Atlanta.
Here are some things to know:
The location: The convention will be held at the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center.
The dates: Aug. 19-22, 2024.
The 2024 Republican National Convention: July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center.
Past conventions in Chicago: Chicago hosted the infamous 1968 Democratic convention, which is best remembered for a brutal clash between police and protesters opposing the Vietnam War. The last Democratic National Convention in the city was in 1996, when President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second term.
— Compiled from staff and wire reports
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC