Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Democrats pick Chicago for 2024: Things to know

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

The Democratic National Committee has selected Chicago as the site of its 2024 convention, despite a strong bid by Atlanta.

Here are some things to know:

The location: The convention will be held at the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The dates: Aug. 19-22, 2024.

The 2024 Republican National Convention: July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center.

Past conventions in Chicago: Chicago hosted the infamous 1968 Democratic convention, which is best remembered for a brutal clash between police and protesters opposing the Vietnam War. The last Democratic National Convention in the city was in 1996, when President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second term.

— Compiled from staff and wire reports

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
7h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
