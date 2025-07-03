Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have been killed in a car accident in Spain, police say

Nation & World News
Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police have said
FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples, File)
By TALES AZZONI and JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora. Authorities said the car — a Lamborghini, according to police — was in flames.

Firefighters were called in as the fire spread into the nearby vegetation, authorities said.

Police were investigating the causes of the accident that happened past midnight local time. They said there were no other vehicles involved. The bodies were undergoing forensic analysis.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old André Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, “Yes to forever.” They had three children, the youngest born last year.

Jota also played for Portugal’s national team and helped it win the Nations League last month.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Liverpool said the club was “devastated by the tragic passing.”

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last season.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement lamenting the deaths. Federation president Pedro Proença said Portuguese soccer was “completely devastated.”

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” Proença said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute of silence before Thursday's match between Portugal and Spain at the Women's European Championship being played in Switzerland.

“We lost two champions,” Proença said. "Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.”

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro commented on the “unexpected and tragic” deaths. He said Jota was “an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to their family,” he said. “It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sports.”

Reaction also started pouring in from across the soccer world.

Former club Porto and former teammates lamented the deaths and sent condolences.

UEFA said its thoughts were with relatives, friends and teammates affected “by this heartbreaking loss.”

___

AP Soccer Writer James Robson contributed to this report.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain team celebrates the second goal by Paris Saint-Germain's Joao Neves during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between PSG and Inter Miami in Atlanta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks behind his security detail through a crowd of reporters as he tries to push President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts across the finish line even as conservative and moderate GOP holdouts slow that effort, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

