Decomposing body of child predator on Most Wanted list found in home

A fingerprint analysis was used to positively ID McLean, the U.S. Marshals told the news outlet.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Marshals.

“He seemed really nice. That's what's so scary. We knew Jim — he went by Jim at this time — we didn't know he had any aliases. Talk about being nervous ... I'm still nervous. It's kind of eerie." - neighbor Lynn Ellison

“The discovery of Frederick McLean’s body marks an end to the manhunt, but the investigation continues,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis told WJCL. “I want to personally thank the men and women of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office who dedicated hundreds of man-hours helping the Marshals identify the body and gather evidence allowing us to gain a better picture of McLean’s life as a fugitive.”

McLean was wanted by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child, according to the Marshals, and was deemed a high risk for sexually assaulting girls.

Explore Man admits illegally shipping turtles and venomous snakes from Georgia

“He had asked us then if we knew any young boys that wanted to help out — we think he was redoing the inside of his home — that could get into tight spaces and whatnot, and my husband and I exchanged an odd glance like ‘Something’s up with this guy,’” Jessika Faulkenberry told WJCL.

An arrest warrant was issued for McLean in 2005, according to WJCL, and he was added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitive list in 2006.

McLean used numerous aliases and also lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Anderson, South Carolina, according to officials.