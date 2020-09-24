Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said people have First Amendment rights, but she found the jeers “an appalling and disrespectful thing to do as the president honored Justice Ginsburg.”

“The chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you’re in the heart of the swamp,” McEnany said.

Trump has called Ginsburg an “amazing woman.” Her body will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday, the first time a woman receives that distinction, and only the second time it will be bestowed on a Supreme Court justice. William Howard Taft, who had also served as president, was also recognized in such a manner. The body of Rosa Parks, a private citizen and not a government official, previously has lain in honor at the Capitol.

Ginsburg will be buried alongside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony next week at Arlington National Cemetery. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.

President Donald Trump pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building on Thursday. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Meanwhile, the president is expected to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday. He has said he will select from a list of five women. Republicans are working to move quickly to a confirmation vote, possibly even before the Nov. 3 election.

A steady stream of mourners stood outside the high court Thursday. They packed the streets, and hundreds waited in line to pay their respects to Ginsburg. The crowd was hushed and respectful, except for when the president arrived.

Attorney Laura French traveled to Washington from Athens to pay her respects. The Georgia resident said she owes her success to trailblazers such as Ginsburg. She also said GOP senators set precedence four years ago when they refused to meet with potential nominee Merrick Garland, and she questioned whether they now had the right to rush through a nominee. She said it was right for Trump to come pay respects, though she doesn’t agree with him politically.

“He should, he’s the president and she gave her life and service to this country and to these beliefs that are in our Constitution,” French said.

Rocky Twyman, who lives in nearby Rockville, Maryland, said Ginsburg’s death was a great loss for the country.

“She believed in equality for all people,” he said.

He said it was right for Trump to come but questioned his motives.

“I thought it was good, but a lot of people said it was insincere because he’s going to go around and nominate someone for her seat,” he said.

Ginsburg’s granddaughter has said it was Ginsburg’s wish that a replacement justice be chosen by the winner of the November presidential election.