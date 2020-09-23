WATCH LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Ginsburg served 27 years on the court and, before that, argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.

After a private ceremony Wednesday, Ginburg’s casket will be moved outside the building to the top of the court’s front steps so that public mourners can pay their respects in line with public health guidance for the pandemic.

Ginsburg’s casket is expected to arrive just before 9:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the court said. Supreme Court police will carry it up the court steps, which will be lined by former Ginsburg law clerks serving as honorary pallbearers.

The legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Chief Justice John Roberts and the other justices will be in the Great Hall when the casket arrives and is placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, the platform on which President Abraham Lincoln’s coffin rested in the Capitol Rotunda in 1865. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty will be displayed nearby.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol, the first woman to do so and only the second Supreme Court justice after William Howard Taft. She will buried beside her husband, Martin, in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery next week.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, President Donald Trump will announce his choice to replace Ginsburg on the court.

According to The Associated Press, Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday and told reporters he would interview other candidates and might meet with Judge Barbara Lagoa when he travels to Florida later this week.

Conversations in the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office have been increasingly focused on Barrett and Lagoa, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.

Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

The president also indicated that Allison Jones Rushing, a 38-year-old appellate judge from North Carolina, is on his short list. His team is also actively considering Kate Todd, the White House deputy counsel who has never been a judge but was a clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden and Democrats are protesting the Republicans' effort to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first on Election Day and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.