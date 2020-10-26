Coronavirus means no birthday bash as Georgia town turns 150

Instead, the City Council is likely to note the occasion with a proclamation.

Then-Postmaster W.J. Hall was given the choice to name the new town Miller Station or Cairo. He chose the latter.

“There’s no reason given (for why the name Cairo was chosen) in any of the things that I’ve seen,” said Don Nickerson, director of the Grady County Museum and History Center. “There’s speculation that because it was a postmaster that it was easier to go with something like Cairo over Miller Station.”

Within a year of the town’s birth, residents were petitioning the state to set up what became Grady County, with Cairo as its seat.