Columbus mask mandate reinstated due to increased COVID-19 cases

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has reinstated the city’s mask order.
WTVM out of Columbus, Georgia, reported the ordinance will go into effect at noon Nov. 20. at 12 p.m.
In October, Henderson suspended the mask order, because the city fell below the governor’s threshold of 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people within two weeks.
Under the reinstated mask order, it will be required to wear masks in public places.
WRBL in Columbus, Georgia, reported that private businesses can opt out of the ordinance by placing a sign at the entrance of the building or facility that reads, “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”