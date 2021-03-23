X

Colorado shooting victims included store workers, police officer

10 People Killed in Boulder, Colorado, Grocery Store Shooting.Ten people were killed in a mass shooting after a gunman opened fire at King Soopers supermarket on Monday.Among the victims is police officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first officers at the scene.A suspect is currently in custody, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement in response to the shooting.My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief .., Gov. Jared Polis, via statement.... as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. , Gov. Jared Polis, via statement

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

Three were gunned down while putting in a day’s work at a Colorado supermarket. Another was a police officer who raced in to try to rescue them and others from the attack that left 10 dead.

A picture of the victims of Monday’s shooting began to emerge as the suspect in the killings remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges.

Explore‘Hearts broken’: Nation reacts with shock, sadness to Colorado shootings

Those who lost their lives at the King Soopers store in Boulder ranged from 20 years old to 65.

A police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department is covered with bouquets in tribute after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department is covered with bouquets in tribute after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

They were identified as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65.

Leiker, Olds and Stong worked at the supermarket, said former co-worker Jordan Sailas, who never got the chance to bring his baby son into the store to meet them.

A message is taped to a bouquet at a small memorial along a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A message is taped to a bouquet at a small memorial along a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Olds’ grandmother choked up on the phone as she described the young woman she played a large role in raising.

ExploreColorado shooting victims identified; suspect also named

“She was just a very kind and loving, bubbly person who lit up the room when she walked in,” said Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado.

Talley joined the police force in Boulder in 2010 with a background that included a master’s degree in computer communications, his father said.

“At age 40, he decided he wanted to serve his community,” Homer “Shay” Talley, 74, told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas. “He left his desk job. He just wanted to serve, and that’s what he did. He just enjoyed the police family.”

Kiefer Johnson places a bouquet into a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kiefer Johnson places a bouquet into a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Officer Talley was the first to arrive after a call about shots being fired and someone carrying a rifle, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

ExploreHours after massacre, Sean Hannity links commentary on Boulder shooting to BLM protests

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley was “by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers” in the department.

With seven children, ages 7 to 20, Talley was a devoted father who “knew the Lord,” his father said.

A drawing of a heart is wrapped on a tree behind the makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A drawing of a heart is wrapped on a tree behind the makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

“When everyone else in the parking lot was running away, he ran toward it,” Shay Talley said.

“We know where he is,” he added. “He loved his family more than anything. He wasn’t afraid of dying. He was afraid of putting them through it.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.