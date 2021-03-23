Colorado shooting victims included store workers, police officer

Leiker, Olds and Stong worked at the supermarket, said former co-worker Jordan Sailas, who never got the chance to bring his baby son into the store to meet them.

A message is taped to a bouquet at a small memorial along a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Olds’ grandmother choked up on the phone as she described the young woman she played a large role in raising.

“She was just a very kind and loving, bubbly person who lit up the room when she walked in,” said Jeanette Olds, 71, of Lafayette, Colorado.

Talley joined the police force in Boulder in 2010 with a background that included a master’s degree in computer communications, his father said.

“At age 40, he decided he wanted to serve his community,” Homer “Shay” Talley, 74, told The Associated Press from his ranch in central Texas. “He left his desk job. He just wanted to serve, and that’s what he did. He just enjoyed the police family.”

Kiefer Johnson places a bouquet into a makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Officer Talley was the first to arrive after a call about shots being fired and someone carrying a rifle, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley was “by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers” in the department.

With seven children, ages 7 to 20, Talley was a devoted father who “knew the Lord,” his father said.

A drawing of a heart is wrapped on a tree behind the makeshift fence put up around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

“When everyone else in the parking lot was running away, he ran toward it,” Shay Talley said.

“We know where he is,” he added. “He loved his family more than anything. He wasn’t afraid of dying. He was afraid of putting them through it.”