Children write to Santa Claus asking for coronavirus cure

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year. . Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. According to the infectious disease expert, Santa has an “innate immunity” to COVID-19. . He explained his logic in an interview with ‘USA Today,’ saying Santa’s “good qualities” protect him. . Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. Immunity aside, Santa Claus is still taking proper precautions against COVID-19. Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, said that Santa is making fewer in-person appearances this year and practicing social distancing. Santa does not want the kids to line up waiting to see him because he doesn't want to spread germs. Santa gets sad if the kids or their families are sick, Dr. Gina Song, via ‘USA Today’. Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, also said that the elves at the North Pole are also staying safe. Let's do the same thing that Santa and the elves are doing. We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands, Dr. Greg Poland, via ‘USA Today’

Coronavirus | 23 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Children all over the world write thousands of letters to Santa Claus each year. But in a year in which virtually every aspect of society has been impacted by the coronavirus, kids are invoking the big man’s magic in developing a cure for a sickness like no other in recent memory.

The U.S. Post Office, through its Operation Santa, invited people to adopt and respond to some of these tragic, heartwarming pleas.

Anyone can write to Santa. These letters may be published on USPSOperationSanta.com for USPS Operation Santa. Letters will be posted without personal identifying information, so others can respond to the holiday wishes from their community.

Any letters to Santa with legible, valid return addresses and mailed through USPS may be published on the website. Letters are not evaluated based on needs or if they’re fit to be fulfilled. They are published for the public to decide which ones they want to adopt.

Because USPS Operation Santa is a volunteer program, there is no guarantee that those writing to Santa will receive a response. The program’s goal is to get all the letters answered. But, at the end of the season, any unanswered letters are treated as “undeliverable as addressed” mail.

