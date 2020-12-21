Children write to Santa Claus asking for coronavirus cure

Children all over the world write thousands of letters to Santa Claus each year. But in a year in which virtually every aspect of society has been impacted by the coronavirus, kids are invoking the big man’s magic in developing a cure for a sickness like no other in recent memory.
The U.S. Post Office, through its Operation Santa, invited people to adopt and respond to some of these tragic, heartwarming pleas.
Jonah doesn't want anything for Christmas except a cure for COVID. You can go to https://t.co/2GCbTl4Wve beginning Friday to adopt a letter to Santa!#HelpSantaHelpKids #BelieveInMagic #ElvesExist pic.twitter.com/5QmgiOD1ys— USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) December 1, 2020
What keeps the magic of the USPS Operation Santa program alive, in addition to all of the volunteers who aid Santa in bringing Christmas gifts to families across the country, is that there is no requirement to be met for one’s letter to be posted.https://t.co/rmh8qe5ZNU— USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) December 13, 2020
Anyone can write to Santa. These letters may be published on USPSOperationSanta.com for USPS Operation Santa. Letters will be posted without personal identifying information, so others can respond to the holiday wishes from their community.
“Covid-19 has caused undue hardships, both financial and emotional, to so many Americans this year. The program provides kids and families with an opportunity to receive gifts during the holidays from anonymous, generous postal customers.”https://t.co/9kC0laOD3U pic.twitter.com/EC9rOiLV4Z— USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) November 17, 2020
Any letters to Santa with legible, valid return addresses and mailed through USPS may be published on the website. Letters are not evaluated based on needs or if they’re fit to be fulfilled. They are published for the public to decide which ones they want to adopt.
Adien is a very good boy. He likes Paw Patrol. His daddy and grandpa died this year, and his mommy is having a hard time. He wants Santa to send her some happiness.— USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) December 2, 2020
This letter - and others - is available for adoption. Go to https://t.co/2GCbTl4Wve Friday. #HelpSantaHelpKids pic.twitter.com/27V1AcTeVV
Because USPS Operation Santa is a volunteer program, there is no guarantee that those writing to Santa will receive a response. The program’s goal is to get all the letters answered. But, at the end of the season, any unanswered letters are treated as “undeliverable as addressed” mail.