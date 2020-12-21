Children write to Santa Claus asking for coronavirus cure

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year. . Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. According to the infectious disease expert, Santa has an “innate immunity” to COVID-19. . He explained his logic in an interview with ‘USA Today,’ saying Santa’s “good qualities” protect him. . Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. Immunity aside, Santa Claus is still taking proper precautions against COVID-19. Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, said that Santa is making fewer in-person appearances this year and practicing social distancing. Santa does not want the kids to line up waiting to see him because he doesn't want to spread germs. Santa gets sad if the kids or their families are sick, Dr. Gina Song, via ‘USA Today’. Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, also said that the elves at the North Pole are also staying safe. Let's do the same thing that Santa and the elves are doing. We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands, Dr. Greg Poland, via ‘USA Today’