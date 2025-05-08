Celtics-Knicks ticket for Game 3 in New York is commanding nearly $2,000 on resale market

NEW YORK (AP) — Ticket demand is so great for Saturday's Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks that the average paid ticket price on the resale market approached $2,000 Thursday.

The average was $1,956 for Game 3 and $1,716 for Game 4, both at Madison Square Garden, according to ticketing technology company Victory Live, which analyzes transactions, not listings, on the secondary market.

The cheapest ticket for Game 3 was $626 on StubHub; for Game 4 it was $613 on Vivid Seats.