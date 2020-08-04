CDC warns of 2020 outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis

AFM can progress rapidly over the course of hours or days, leading to permanent paralysis and possibly respiratory failure.

Symptoms include sudden limb weakness, especially during August through November. Recent respiratory illness or fever and the presence of neck or back pain should heighten their concern.

Pediatricians and frontline providers in emergency departments and urgent care centers should be prepared to quickly recognize symptoms of AFM and immediately hospitalize patients, the CDC said.

“All clinicians should remain vigilant for AFM and promptly evaluate patients,” said Dr. Thomas Clark, deputy director of CDC’s division of viral diseases. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, this may require adjusting practices to perform clinical evaluations of patients by phone or telemedicine. However, clinicians should not delay hospitalizing patients when they suspect AFM.”