CDC official who first warned Americans of COVID disruptions is resigning

Messonnier began her public health career in 1995 as an epidemic intelligence service officer. She served as acting director for the Center for Preparedness and Response for four months in 2019; deputy director of NCIRD from October 2014 to March 2016, and led the meningitis and vaccine preventable diseases branch in the NCIRD from 2007 to 2012.

Messonnier, according to her CDC biography, has experience in prevention and control of bacterial meningitis and played a pivotal role in a public-private partnership to develop and implement a low-cost vaccine to prevent epidemic meningococcal meningitis in Africa. More than 150 million people in the African meningitis belt have been vaccinated with MenAfriVac since 2010.

Messonnier has also participated in CDC’s preparedness and response to anthrax, including during a 2001 intentional anthrax release.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and doctorate from the University of Chicago School of Medicine and completed internal medicine residency training at the University of Pennsylvania.